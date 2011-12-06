Angelina bonds with the 'in-laws' amid marriage talk

Walking arm-in-arm, with their conspiratorial smiles Brad Pitt's mother and Angelina Jolie look like the very picture of a mother and daughter-in-law.



Jane Pitt was in New York along with husband Bill to support their son's partner as she premiered her directorial debut In the Land of Blood and Honey.



Of course, as we know the Hollywood actress has so far resisted the idea of marrying her leading man despite countless stories that a wedding was imminent.







VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR GALLERY





Yet, the pressure is mounting from the supercouple's six children, Maddox, 10, Pax, eight, Zahara, six, Shiloh, five, and three-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.



The screen siren recently revealed that the youngsters have been wondering why their parents can't become a Mr and Mrs like Shrek and Fiona.



"The kids asked me (about marriage) the other day and I asked them if it was just because they wanted to have a big cake,' she said in an interview with Nightline.



"They see movies that have the people getting married in the movies or somebody's 'happily ever after'. Shrek and Fiona are married.



"We’ve explained to them that our commitment when we decided to start a family was the greatest commitment you could possibly have.



"Once you have six children, you’re…you’re committed."



So with the über-mum still against marriage, the Jolie-Pitt kids might want to appeal to Grandma Jane for help....

