Jamie Oliver and his gorgeous girls do 'Christmas with Bells On'

Doting dad Jamie Oliver has recruited his photogenic family to whip up the ultimate festive feast.



In a holiday special, entitled Jamie’s Christmas with Bells On, the TV chef enlists the help of his gorgeous girls Poppy, nine, and Daisy, eight, (both pictured right) in the kitchen.



Scroll down for the video

VIEW GALLERY



CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY





Along with two of the girls' friends, they prepare some of the family’s festive favourites, including Daisy’s Merry Mulled Clementine Juice and Poppy’s Perfect Popcorn.



The food fanatic says "I'm gonna pimp up your ride. By getting the basics done and dusted, you'll have time to get playful in the kitchen, so you can get down to the trimmings.



"But on top of that, I’m going to give you incredible party food that will just knock your socks off, nostalgic memories and I’m determined that we all have the very best Christmas ever.



"The rest is all about having fun – letting your hair down and having a bloody good party!"



The programme will air on Channel 4 on December 20 at 9pm.