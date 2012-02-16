Tearful Angelina gets Bosnia's seal of approval

It was an emotional occasion when Angelina Jolie presented her Bosnian war film in the country's capital Sarajevo.



Some 5,000 people packed in to a screening of In The Land Of Blood and Honey to see how the Hollywood humanitarian had recounted their tumultuous history.

And the thunderous applause after the film was shown left no doubt as to their feelings.



After greeting the audience in a few words of Bosnian the first time director said: "I'm so moved. To share this with you means the world to me".



" I know that this will bring back many painful memories and I know this is a difficult film to watch," she continued. "I hope it doesn't just remind you of what you have suffered, but of all that you have survived."



"I'm so happy to be here tonight. I love Bosnia. I love all of you".



Her proud partner Brad Pitt was watching from the audience. He's getting used to playing a supporting role as the plaudits roll in for his leading lady.



On Monday, he was in Berlin where the mother of his six children won the Cinema for Peace award.