The night David met The Greatest at Muhammad's star-studded 70th birthday bash

David Beckham is so much more than a football player. So naturally, he was thrilled to meet one of the original sports heroes.



The proud player delightedly shook hands with Muhammad Ali – a man who transcended his sport to bring hope and inspiration to millions the world over.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY



And he posted a picture on Facebook of the proud moment, with the caption: "Here is a shot of me meeting the great man, an honour."



David was one of several star guests helping the boxing legend celebrate his 70th.



Performers including Snoop Dog, Kelly Rowland and Stevie Wonder – who flew straight in from Whitney Houston's funeral – sang for the 2,000 invitees at the gala.

VIEW GALLERY







It which was expected to raise millions for charities connected with Parkinson's disease, which Muhammad has battled in recent years.



Other guests included P Diddy – pictured with the man of the moment and his wife Lonnie – and Cindy Crawford.



The Greatest at 70



Heavyweight champion of verse's best quotes