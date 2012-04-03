J-Lo casts Casper as the star of her blinding new video

"I love the message of the song," Jennifer Lopez recently said of her latest track Dance Again.



"That when something bad happens, your life is not over. You have to get up. You're gonna live. You're gonna to be okay. You're gonna dance again."





The stills from the video certainly confirm that the 42-year-old bombshell is not sitting around and moping in the wake of her split from Marc Anthony.



Dance Again features Jennifer in a series of risque embraces with her new beau, dancer Casper Smart .



The singer and her 24-year old beau blindfold each other with a piece of material that reads: "love is blind".



It's not the first time Jennifer has incorporated her love life into her art.



In 2002, her then-boyfriend Ben Affleck – now happily married to Jennifer Garner – appeared in the fly-on-the-wall video for Jenny From The Block.