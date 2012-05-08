First look at Charlize's adorable little man Jackson

She's kept him out of the spotlight until now, but this week Charlize Theron gave celeb fans the first look at her new son Jackson.



The 36-year-old actress carried the adorable little boy in her arms as she made her way through LAX Airport.





VIEW GALLERY



Charlize became a mum in March after adopting Jackson, who is said to be from her homeland South Africa.



She will be bringing him up as a single mum after splitting from her long-term partner Stuart Townsend in January 2011.



Monster star Charlize has described the new addition to her family as "the coolest kid ever".



She said that her own mother had been hankering for a grandchild for sometime and joked: "I don't think my mum could wait any more!"

VIEW GALLERY