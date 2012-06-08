Call me Harry: Cheryl Cole admits royal crush

hellomagazine.com
Cheryl Cole says she would consider dating Prince Harry
Stories that Prince Harry was dating The Saturday's star Mollie King turned out to be wide of the mark.
But another pretty pop star has him in her sights.
Cheryl Cole told Graham Norton she was single, but "would consider Prince Harry" if he asked her out.
Graham said it would be "the best wedding ever", and the Geordie lass even made hand signs signalling for the third-in-line to call her with a little help from fellow guest Katy Perry.
In April, Cheryl revealed she had dreamt about the Prince, saying: "I had a dream last night I married Prince Harry and was a real life princess! It's true."
Cheryl is still on cloud nine after performing at the Buckingham Palace Jubilee concert on Monday night.
The singer told Graham that she did her best to make sure her pal Will.i.am was not seen tweeting on stage at the star-studded event.
"I actually had to warn him," she said. "He had the phone out at the stage. I had to warn him: 'Put that phone away right now before I kill you'."