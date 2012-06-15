The pain and the glory: Great Olympic moments
As well as showcasing some of the greatest ever stories of human endeavour, the Olympic Games also bear witness to the social upheavals and nature of our times.
Ever since the inception of the modern Games in 1896, athletes have strived to prove they're the best in their discipline, no matter what the consequences.
