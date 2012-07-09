Kourtney Kardashian reveals her newborn's bonnie name

Kourtney Kardashian has become a mum for the second time after she and partner Scott Disick welcomed a daughter in Los Angeles on Sunday.



And the latest addition to the Kardashian clan has been graced with a Celtic name – Penelope Scotland.



"Scott and I are overjoyed to welcome our precious angel Penelope Scotland Disick into our lives," Kourtney told E! News shortly after the birth.





"We are forever blessed. Mommy and baby are resting comfortably."



Penelope now joins her big brother Mason, two, as the mini star of reality television's first family.



Proud second-time grandmother Kris Jenner revealed the similarity between the two siblings, saying: "Penelope is so cute. She looks just like Mason. She's so beautiful. We are so happy."



Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be waiting to see if Kourtney will share her daughter’s birth, as she did when her son made his debut back in 2009.



Weeks before the delivery, the blooming brunette revealed her intention to capture the moment on The Tonight Show, but hadn't decided whether the footage would be made public.



"We're gonna film it again ourselves, and honestly, my experience last time was so peaceful and calm and everything you don't see in the movies.



And I really wanted to share that with people so they knew it doesn't have to be a crazy screaming session."



Whether or not Penelope's grand arrival will be shared with the world, she will no doubt be doted on by her mummy's sisters, Kim and Khloe.



In May, the excited aunties dipped into the family's $65 million fortune to throw a lavish baby shower, which was also attended by Kim's boyfriend rapper Kanye West.