Kate and Harry witness the magic of Britain's finest hour

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge were representing the monarchy at the Olympics' spectacular closing ceremony.



And their proud smiles and generous applause made it clear they had been witness to something very special, reflecting the pride that was felt by an entire nation.

Kate – pretty in a floral print dress from high street brand, Whistles – watched the show with her brother-in-law while Prince William was working on duty as a pilot with the RAF.



Both lapped up the energetic atmosphere that was centered around a celebration of British music through the ages.

While vintage acts like the Spice Girls and Take That stole the show, the night was so much more than the music. Star cameos from Russell Brand and Monty Python comedian Eric Idle added an extra twist on the night.



Praising the Games as a whole, Prince Harry said London's performance had been "extraordinary"



Here, we round up the magic moments that concluded one of Britain's finest achievements of recent times.