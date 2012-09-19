Joy as it's revealed Jennifer Aniston is expecting triplets

Finally, the moment that Jennifer Aniston fans have been waiting for has arrived.



The actress announces she is expecting triplets and proudly displays a burgeoning baby bump in a new viral video.



On closer inspection however, the joyous revelation is actually just a hilarious spoof advert for drinks brand, Smartwater.











Hollywood's sweetheart has been the face of the company since 2010 and often uses their collaborations as an opportunity to showcase her sense of humour.



Jennifer has used the latest clip to poke fun at the constant pregnancy rumours that surround her and fiancée Justin Theroux .







The advert features 'leaked' security tapes from the 43-year-old's home, and in one scene she is seen removing a band from around her waist, revealing a hidden baby bump.



"How are my little triplets doing? You must be so thirsty," she coos at her belly.



It's not the first time that Jennifer has had audiences in stitches with spoof videos.





She recently allowed herself to be roughed up by her pal Ellen DeGeneres to launch the presenter's 10th season of her chat show.