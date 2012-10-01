First look at Holly's fairytale wedding dress

hellomagazine.com
Holly Valance wedding: bride wore J'Aton Couture
Holly Valance looked every inch the fairytale princess as she wed her billionaire boyfriend Nick Candy.
The former Neighbours star wore a gorgeous white gown by J'Aton Couture which featured a full skirt resembling feathers.
It was topped off by a flowing vintage-style veil which doubled as a train, and the singer carried a bouquet of dark red blooms.
Nick, meanwhile, looked dapper in a Dolce & Gabbana suit with a blue velvet jacket.
The jet-setting duo, who got engaged in the Maldives, welcomed family and friends from both their home countries: Australia and England, to LA, where they met in 2009.
Famous faces watching as the couple exchanged vows included X Factor mogul Simon Cowell.
Nick, 39, wed Holly – who is ten years younger – on Saturday at a sprawling stately mansion. Their big day was more a big weekend, however, with celebrations spread out over three days.
The couple held a rehearsal dinner in Malibu on Friday evening, and organised an informal ' recovery' barbecue on Sunday.
After the ceremony, Holly changed her Twitter handle to @Hollycandy.