Pregnant singer Shakira proudly shows off her "one pack"

Pregnant songstress Shakira has already announced that her newborn will be a baby boy, but now the Whenever Wherever singer has revealed a photo of her ever growing bump.



The 35-year-old posted the picture on her facebook page on Saturday, along with the message "now I don't have a six pack, only one pack!!"





But the photo clearly shows that pregnancy agrees with the star who looks as glamorous as ever with her hair in a stylish updo and wearing a belted magenta dress.



As soon as she had posted the image the Colombian-born singer and her boyfriend Gerard Pique received a host of congratulations and good-wishes from excited fans.



Following months of speculation Shakira and Barcelona player Gerard, who met during filming for the singer's World Cup anthem Waka Waka, announced the pregnancy in September.