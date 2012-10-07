﻿

Pregnant singer Shakira proudly shows off her "one pack"

Pregnant songstress Shakira has already announced that her newborn will be a baby boy, but now the Whenever Wherever singer has revealed a photo of her ever growing bump.

The 35-year-old posted the picture on her facebook page on Saturday, along with the message "now I don't have a six pack, only one pack!!"

 



But the photo clearly shows that pregnancy agrees with the star who looks as glamorous as ever with her hair in a stylish updo and wearing a belted magenta dress.

As soon as she had posted the image the Colombian-born singer and her boyfriend Gerard Pique received a host of congratulations and good-wishes from excited fans.

Following months of speculation Shakira and Barcelona player Gerard, who met during filming for the singer's World Cup anthem Waka Wakaannounced the pregnancy in September.

