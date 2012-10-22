David takes his favourite girls to see his Dickens debut

David Walliams was joined by two of his biggest fans as he unveiled his new film venture – his model wife Lara Stone and his mum Kathleen.



The two Mrs Walliams looked proud as punch of the comedian – who took the ladies to the premiere of Great Expectations - a remake of the Dickens classic.

David paused for a kiss with Lara on the red carpet at the Odeon cinema in Leicester Square. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in May, and seem more in love than ever.



David plays Uncle Pumblechook in the movie, which closed the BFI London Film Festival.



He stars with Helena Bonham-Carter and Jeremy Irvine, both of whom chatted to HELLO! at the film's afterparty.



"I just love the story," she told us at the event, which was hosted by Ciroc Vodka.





Meanwhile War Horse star Jeremy confessed it had been an intense experience arriving at the film unveiling.



"I felt like a piece of meat on the red carpet," he laughed. "The buzz was amazing and I'm so glad we've done the original justice."





