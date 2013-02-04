Snooker star Ronnie rockets to happiness after proposing to Laila Rouass

Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan has won countless tournaments and is the reigning World Champion. But this weekend the 37-year-old celebrated a huge personal milestone as he proposed to beautiful Holby City actress Laila Rouass.



According to reports, Ronnie asked for Laila's hand with a beautiful £55,000 diamond ring he had chosen from luxury London store Harrods.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE





The couple then headed out for dinner to celebrate their happy news, giving the Strictly star the perfect opportunity to show off her sparkler.



"Ronnie spent the night leaning over the table and gazing at Laila," one onlooker told the Mirror.



"They were very relaxed with each other and he couldn't take his eyes off her."



News of their engagement will come as vey welcome news to friends and family of Ronnie, who has had a difficult year.



In November, he withdrew from the rest of the snooker season because of "personal issues", leaving a big question mark over his future in the game.

VIEW GALLERY





His manager said he was suffering from both health and personal problems.



In 2008, Ronnie - nicknamed the Rocket - split from Jo Langley, the mother of his two children, Lily and Ronnie.



But he has gone on to find happiness with Laila, who is widely credited with helping him cope with his stress and depression.



The 41-year-old brunette, who came fourth in the 2009 season of Strictly - is also a proud parent. She has a five-year-old daughter from her relationship with businessman Nasir Khan who was jailed in 2007 for nine years for a £250million VAT fraud. Between 1990 and 2003 she was married to Abdeslam Rouass.



Laila and Ronnie were first linked together back in July 2012 when they were spotted enjoying a coffee together not far from Ronnie's home in Chigwell.



While this was the first time they had been publicly seen together, friends revealed that the couple had been dating for a few months by that point.