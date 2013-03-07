Jamie Cullum and Sophie Dahl welcome second baby girl

Jamie Cullum and wife Sophie Dahl have welcomed their second daughter into the world. Jamie announced the news on Twitter, revealing that Margot Cullum was born on Monday, 4 March.



"On March 4th @sophiedahl gave birth to our second baby girl, Margot Cullum. She is healthy and gorgeous and we are completely thrilled. X"



Everlasting Love singer Jamie already has one daughter, Lyra, with British food critic and former model Sophie. Lyra celebrated her second birthday on 2 March, meaning she is almost exactly two years older than sister Margot.

Jamie, 33, and Sophie, 36, married in a private ceremony in January 2010, having met at a charity event in 2008 and announced the news of their second pregnancy in October 2012. Previously speaking about their relationship, Jamie has revealed how the pair like to live a very low-key life.



"I live an extremely unglamorous lifestyle." He said "I choose to hang out with my friends who aren't in that world and I choose to go to gigs and to the pub and play football.



"To be honest I'm a geek and so is Sophie. We're just two people who met and swiftly fell totally in love. That's the end of the story."