Daddy's girl Harper Beckham finds her feet in London

Adorable Harper Beckham found her feet as she walked along with her dad David Beckham in London on Monday.



The 20-month-old toddled along a Kensington street hand in hand with her footballer dad before he scooped her up and they got into a waiting car.

The youngest Beckham followed in the stylish footsteps of her famous parents wearing a pair of £80 Little Marc Jacobs striped rainboots, a dusky pink Willow Bomber Jacket worth £120 by designer Stella McCartney and light grey jeans.



Doting dad David worked a city casual look in a navy blue trench, dark jeans, suede desert boots and a tweed flatcap.



The former England captain was no doubt keen to spend time with his daughter after signing to play for French team Paris Saint-Germain in February. His new post sees him spending lots of time training and playing in the French capital while the rest of the Beckham family are based in London.



Clearly one of her dad's biggest fans, last week his little girl cheered him on shouting "Come on Daddy!" during a match in Paris. Accompanied by her fashion designer mum Victoria Beckham, and older brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz as well as grandparents Ted and Sandra, the outing was typical of the tight-knit Beckham family.



Harper stood on Victoria's knee to watch her dad playing and was held up high to see some of the action.



It was the second visit to the City of Light for the family of six. They also made a half-term visit to their dad's temporary home and celebrated Cruz's eighth birthday while in the city.



David is thought to be based at Paris's exclusive Hotel Bristol for the duration of his five-month contract. A stone's throw from the Elysee Palace in the heart of Paris, his supposed new pad is on the fashionable Faubourg Saint-Honore.



His new home-from-home is reportedly the Imperial Suite, which, housing up to twelve guests, is the largest the hotel has to offer.