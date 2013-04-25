Clint Eastwood's wife Dina enters rehab for 'depression and anxiety'

Dina Eastwood, the wife of legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood, has checked into rehab for help with depression and anxiety, it has been reported.



According to TMZ, the former news anchor has entered an exclusive facility in Arizona. Sources close to the family emphasized that Dina, 47, is not being treated for substance abuse.

In 2012, Dina stepped into the spotlight when she invited cameras into the family home for her own reality show, Mrs Eastwood & Company, which also stars the couple's daughter Morgan, 16, and Francesca, 19, Clint's daughter from a previous relationship.



Dina and Clint, 82, have been married since 1996, but they have not been pictured publicly together since 2011. The Oscar-winner was last seen with his daughter Francesca at the Coachella festival two weeks ago.



Last month he attended the wedding of his daughter Alison — from his first marriage to Maggie Johnson — to sculptor Stacy Poitras. Alison, 40, wed her long-term boyfriend at Saddlepeak Lodge in Calabasas, California, in front of just 20 friends and family members. Dina also attended, although reports stated that the couple "did not speak much" during the celebrations.



In a statement, newlyweds Alison and Stacy said, "We are thrilled to be surrounded by our family for this very special day, and appreciate their love and support as we begin our married love together."