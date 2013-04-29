'Strictly Come Dancing' champion Louis Smith shows HELLO! his new bachelor pad

Olympic star Louis Smith has moved into the ultimate bachelor pad – and now all he wants is a girl to share it with.



His new house in his home town of Peterborough has a secret, James Bond style chill out den with a 75in TV, all hidden behind a sliding bookcase.



There is also a Jacuzzi and he has fitted a stained glass window which matches the guardian angel tattoos on his shoulder blades.

Louis, 23, who won silver in London 2012 and was also crowned Strictly Come Dancing Champ now wants someone to enjoy his new tappings.



In an exclusive shoot and interview with HELLO! he says of the new property: "I want it to be cosy and relaxed for when I come home after a stressful day. I love my home comforts, I love shutting everything out, having some tranquility."



The only thinks missing is someone to share it with. "It would be nice to put on a DVD, light the fire, cuddle on the rug and watch a film."



Despite being a national sex symbol Louis has been single for two years. He tells HELLO! he didn't want to get romantically involed when the Olympics was on and his single life is partly due to the "heartrbreak" of his split to Billie Whyatt, his last girlfriend.



He says that any new flame would have to accept his gym comes first adding: "I'm very fussy in terms of who I get into a relationship with but when I am, I wear my heart on my sleeve. I wouldn't say I fall in love easily, but I can't wait to be in love again."



Whilst he says he is undecided about Rio 206, he says fatherhood is something he definitely wants. "I want a little Louis Smith Jr running around, pulling the dog's tail. I think I'd be a great dad."



For the full exclusive interview and pictures, pick up this weeks HELLO! Magazine issue 1275, out now.