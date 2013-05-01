Tricia Penrose renews wedding vows with Mark Simpkin

Actress Tricia Penrose has renewed her marriage vows with her husband Mark Simpkin, wearing the same wedding dress - a hand-beaded Thai ivory silk gown by Hollywood Dreams - that she had worn a decade earlier when they wed in 2003 in a lavish ceremony at Adlington Hall.



"It had been in a box in the loft and when I saw it again I was like, ‘Oh my beautiful princess dress, I can’t wait to wear it again.'", Tricia tells HELLO! in the current issue.



"The style of it hasn’t dated, I think you could get away with wearing that for a wedding today. It was a dead cert I was going to wear it again.



"Everyone was amazed I was wearing it. It has a bodice so it laced up at the back and fitted perfectly. I am heavier now though," she says, candidly, even though she was expecting her first child when they wed.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON IMAGE TO ENLARGE





"I'm actually about a stone heavier than the 10 stone I was back then."



This time around the 43-year-old actress, still fondly remembered for her 18 years as Gina in TV series Heartbeat and most recently seen in Celebrity Big Brother, chose a low key, relaxed setting close to her Cheshire home for the ceremony which was attended by their two young sons, Jake, nine, and Freddy, four, close family and celebrity friends including Samia Ghadie, Coleen Nolan, Rylan Clark and Gillian Taylforth.



Another reminder of their wedding in 2003 came as the couple danced to the same song as their first wedding dance, Come What May – from Moulin Rouge.



Was Mark tempted to wear his original wedding suit? "Trish hasn’t aged at all. The trouble is I have," says the 40-year-old TV presenter turned businessman, laughing.



"It's all those night feeds. My suit was a size 30 waist. I struggle to get into a 34inch these days! Back then I looked like a young boy and she looked like a princess. Now I look like an older man, and she still looks like a princess. She looks as marvellous as the first day that she wore it."



Adds Tricia, "It was not about renewing our vows because we needed to. For us it was an opportunity to celebrate how our marriage has grown stronger and stronger."



FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW AND PHOTOGRAPHS SEE THE LATEST ISSUE OF HELLO, ISSUE 1275