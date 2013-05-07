David Walliams and Lara Stone welcome their first baby

David Walliams and his wife Lara Stone have welcomed their first baby into the world. The happy couple became proud parents to a little boy on Sunday.



There has yet to be an official announcement but a representative for the Dutch model confirmed the news to the Mail on Monday evening.



Friends of David, 41, and Lara, 29, have started to send messages of congratulations to the first-time parents. Model Teresa Baca, who is signed to the same agency as Lara, was among the first. "Congratulations to Lara Stone and David Walliams who had a baby boy," she wrote on Twitter.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE





Katie Gand, chief editor of Love magazine, has also tweeted her warm wishes to the couple.



Lara and Britain's Got Talent judge David announced the news of their first pregnancy in December via the comedian's Twitter page. "Some wonderful news. My beautiful wife Lara is pregnant. We are having a baby!," the Little Britain star wrote. "It is due next year and we couldn't be happier. Dx"



The couple started dating in September 2009 before tying the knot at Claridge's Hotel in May 2010.



Lara has kept a low-profile in recent weeks, and was last showing off her baby bump while walking their beloved border terrier Bert several days ago.