David Beckham announces his retirement from professional football

David Beckham has announced that he will retire from football at the end of the season. The former Manchester United player is currently on a five-month deal with French team Paris Saint-Germain.



"I'm thankful to PSG for giving me the opportunity to continue but I feel now is the right time to finish my career, playing at the highest level," said David in a statement.



"If you had told me as a young boy I would have played for and won trophies with my boyhood club Manchester United, proudly captained and played for my country over one hundred times and lined up for some of the biggest clubs in the world, I would have told you it was a fantasy. I'm fortunate to have realized those dreams."

The father of four took to the pitch as recently as Sunday, when he came on as a late substitute in the match against Lyon. "I am going to enjoy tonight and that's what matters," he said at the time.



Paris Saint-Germain are keen to keep David with the club. "I hope he'll say in another role," said the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.



"To have him among us, on the pitch or off it, is very important. He's a man of great quality.



David joined Paris Saint-Germain after six years at Los Angeles Galaxy. He has also played for Real Madrid, Manchester United and had two loan spells with A.C. Milan. He was the first English footballer to win league titles in four countries.



The London-born footballer joined Manchester United as a 14-year-old. Last month he was spotted taken his sons Brooklyn, 13, Romeo, 11, Cruz, seven, for a kickabout at Paris Saint-Germain's training ground with fellow footballers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva.