Oscar Pistorius's trial postponed until August

Oscar Pistorius will face trial over the alleged murder of his girlfriend on 19 August, after a South African magistrate postponed the date in order to allow lawyers to prepare for the case and police to complete their investigation.



The Paralympic champion appeared in court on Tuesday morning for the first time since he was freed on bail for the killing of his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp.



The South African athlete is accused of premeditated murder following the shooting of his girlfriend through a bathroom door on Valentine's Day this year. Oscar, 26, denied committing murder at his bail hearing. The 'Blade Runner' says he mistook his girlfriend for an intruder.







During the brief hearing in Pretoria, the double amputee only spoke once, saying "Yes, Your Honour" to confirm to the magistrate that he understood his comments.



His appearance at the court on Tuesday was more composed than last time when he broke down sobbing uncontrollably.



The six-time Paralympic gold medallist's appearance on Tuesday came after Reeva's parents Barry and June said in a television interview that they were desperate to know why their daughter had been shot.



In the Channel 5 interview, shown on Monday night, June Steenkamp said "there is only one person who knows what happened" on the night of 13 February when her daughter Reeva was killed.



Oscar's family yesterday said they will "support him every step of the way" and "fully stand behind" him.



The athlete made history at London 2012 by becoming the first amputee sprinter to compete in the Olympics.



The 'Blade Runner' was freed on a bail of 1 million rand (£74,000). In March, a court relaxed his travel restrictions allowing him to leave the country to compete as long as he complied with certain restrictions.