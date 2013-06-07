Liam Hemsworth joins Twitter - but is he following fiancée Miley Cyrus?

Liam Hemsworth finally joined the Twitterverse this week. The Hunger Games actor signed up to the microblogging service on Wednesday and sent out his first two tweets — a quick hello to fans and a promotional message from 'Team Liam'.



The star, 23, also began following 13 people — including his fiancée Miley Cyrus.



Liam's decision to join Twitter not only suggests all is well in the Hemsworth-Cyrus household, but also indicates a change of heart for the Australian, who has not always been a fan of the site.

In October 2009, not long after they started dating, a 16-year-old Miley announced she was leaving Twitter, and said Liam had convinced her to do so.



"FYI Liam doesn't have a Twitter and he wants ME to delete mine with good reason," she tweeted.



Miley decided to reactivate her account a year and a half later.



Liam's promotional tweet seems to suggest that he is mostly going to use his page — which already has more than 89,000 followers — for PR purposes.



It does reveal some personal interest, however. Along with Miley, Liam is following the late Jeff Buckley, Pink Floyd and surfer Kelly Slater.



This week also saw the release of the trailer for Liam's latest film, Paranoia.



The Australian actor joins a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman and Amber Heard, who plays his love interest in the action thriller.



Liam stars as an entry-level employee at a powerful technology corporation who must spy on his boss's old mentor to help secure a multi-billion dollar advantage.