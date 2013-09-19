Robert Pattinson puts home he shared with Kristen Stewart on the market

Twilight fans may have been hoping Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart would reunite – but there seems to be no going back after the British star has reportedly put the home they shared up for sale.



Rob is said to be asking for $6.7million for the Spanish ranch style LA property, which he purchased for $6.25million in 2011.





VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE



It was there – in the Los Feliz neigbourhood of Los Angeles - where the actor lived with Kristen until they split in May following last year's accusations she had been unfaithful with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Saunders.



There are reports 27-year-old Robert is said to already have vacated the property, moving to a gated community in Beverly Hills, ten miles away. Kristen, meanwhile is living in the $2.2 million house she bought in 2012, which is also in Los Feliz.



Fans have been speculating as to whether Rob had his ex in mind when he made comments about his attitude to forgiveness in a recent interview.



The star said that when people hurt him he will just "cut them out".



He told Australia's Sunday Style magazine: "I don't ever feel the need to forgive or expect people to be. I judge people on their actions. I don't really care if it's wrong or right, I give them the benefit of the doubt."



"If they do something I can't be bothered to deal with, I just cut them out. There's not very much that really bothers me."