In pictures: Why Bruce and Kris Jenner's marriage unravelled

With the news that Kris and Bruce Jenner have separated, reality TV's first family have hit a bump in the road.

Over the years through their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, named for Kris' first husband and her children, they developed a fanbase of millions. Viewers were intrigued by the clan's crazy antics, lavish lifestyle and obvious love for each other.

Amidst what was clearly a matriarchy, led by 57-year-old Kris and her daughter Kim Kardashian, Bruce was a tolerant, beacon of good humour and sanity.

 

Whenever the father and stepfather of ten was asked a tricky question he always resorted to humour. Asked if he was henpecked, the 63-year-old replied: "Absolutely". He then went on to outline his solution: "Golf - that's why it was invented."

In this special report HELLO! Online shines the spotlight on the marriage that is in crisis after 22 years.

