Celebrity best friends

Jennifer Aniston spoke about her deep bond with best friend Courteney Cox, describing her as "ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving".



In the 20 years that have past since they were first brought together on Friends, the two women have been inseparable. And they are not the only ones to have forged true friendships in Tinsletown. From Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper to Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor Swift, HELLO! Online takes a look at celebrity BFFs.





