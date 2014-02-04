Prince Harry's ex sizzles in bikini campaign
The 28-year-old socialite has been revealed as the face of the SS14 swimwear campaign, available in April, as the brand celebrates its 75th anniversary.
Florence showed off her toned body, looking stunning amidst a glamorous, tropical backdrop. The beautiful blonde has been modelling for years and can boast clients including Aspinal and Swatch, as well as having graced the covers of various magazines.
Florence, known to her friends as Flee, was Prince Harry’s first girlfriend after he split from Chelsy Davy in 2011. They were spotted together in the summer of 2011, but her increasing discomfort at the attention that came with dating a royal was said to be the reason that their romance was short-lived.
“Flee hated all the press attention she got when she was dating Harry,” said a source. “She really liked him but she was embarrassed by being splashed all over the papers.”
The former Bollywood actress married Henry St George in July last year in the South of France.
Photography: Eddie Wrey
Sunglasses: Heidi London
Jewellery brands: Lola Rose, i and i Jewellery
