'I'm a mess' says Khloé Kardashian as she posts 'twerking' video of herself and rumoured rapper beau

Khloé Kardashian showed she's not scared of making fun of herself when she posted a video of herself 'twerking' with rapper the Game – her rumoured new beau.



Scroll down for video of Khloé and The Game.



The reality TV sister shared the bump and grind clip on her Keek account, with the caption: "I'm a mess! LOL at least I make myself laugh!"



VIEW GALLERY

The reality TV beauty shared a montage of pictures from the fun night out



Khloé and the Game – real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor – were on hosting duty at nighclub Tru Hollywood. They were joined by Khloé's best friend Malika Haqq, 'momager' Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian's partner Scott Disick.



Khloé was certainly dressed to impress – showing off her curves in tight white jeans and a low-cut top in the same colour.



The 29-year-old danced the night away at the club, and seemed to be getting on extremely well with The Game – with whom she has been romantically linked since the autumn.



Khloé has in the past insisted the pair are "just friends", a sentiment echoed by the tattooed rapper. "Khloe is my friend, she is like a sister," he has said.



The musician is also a friend of the reality TV beauty's estranged husband Lamar Odom.



Khloé filed for divorce from Lamar in December after months of speculation that his substance-abuse issues had put an irrevocable strain on the marriage.