Brit Awards 2014: Best moments from night of David Bowie's triumph

The Brit Awards 2014 delivered fun, frolics and a smattering of the obligatory pop star shenanigans. Veteran artist David Bowie stole the show with a no show as he received Best British Male. Meanwhile, the young winners, led by 17-year-old Lorde and Ellie Goulding, 27, set the stage alight quite literally with scorching sets. Here are our favourite images from the night.