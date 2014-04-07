Russell Crowe turns 50! Find out what's in his stars on this special birthday...

Happy 50th birthday, Russell Crowe! As the Hollywood star celebrates a milestone birthday, HELLO! Online take a look at what he can expect today from his stars…



Born in New Zealand, the Oscar-winning actor started his career in Australian soap Neighbours. He soon went on to have success in the country with films such as Proof, before moving to the US.



Between 1997 and 2003 Russell starred in five Academy Award Best Picture nominees, and in 2000, 2001 and 2002 Russell was nominated for three consecutive Best Actor Academy Awards - for The Insider, Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind.



He won the award for his role in the British-American film Gladiator which also won Best Picture.



After later taking a year or two off from acting he came back in 2012 adaptation of French musical Les Miserables, and then portrayed Superman’s father Jor-El in the 2013 reboot Man of Steel.



He has recently been promoting his latest film, Darren Aronofsky’s controversial adaptation Noah, which tells the biblical tale of Noah and his visions of God.



During promotion Russell revealed that he is a fan of McFly’s Tom Fletcher. He first tweeted about the singer when he discovered Tom’s From Bump to Buzz video which Tom and wife Giovanna posted in March.



Later during a promotional tour he said that whilst watching Tom’s wedding video which Tom made for Giovanna in 2012, he realised "what came to my mind was I’ve just met one of the richest men in the world. That man has such a rich internal life that gave me deep pleasure to watch those things."