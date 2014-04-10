Sophie Ellis-Bextor celebrates 35th birthday: Find out what's in the stars today

Happy 35th birthday Sophie Ellis-Bextor! To celebrate the popstar’s birthday, HELLO! Online has taken a look at what the actress will find in her stars today…



You wish you could hasten the pace of an important process. You have done (and are continuing to do) all you can to speed it up, but you have to wait and be patient. Well, you have to wait, anyway. You don't HAVE to be patient. You are perfectly entitled to get edgy, anxious and apprehensive instead. But you should know that no matter what mood you allow yourself to enter, progress will neither speed up or slow down. The success you seek may not be as near as you wish it were - but it is not as far as you fear.



Click here for your horoscope today…







Born in 1979 to Blue Peter presenter Janet Ellis, Sophie began her music career as the lead singer of indie band Theaudience, but she rose to fame in the early 2000s as a solo singer.



She hit number one in the UK for the first time in 2000 when she collaborated with DJ Spiller on his club track Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) and in the process beat Victoria Beckham to the top spot on her first solo outing.



A mix of pop, disco and electronic influences, Sophie released her first solo album in 2001, and the second single from the album was to go on to be Sophie’s biggest singer of her career – Murder on the Dancefloor.



The track went on to become the most played record in Europe in 2002.



In the last few months Sophie has released her fifth studio album, Wanderlust, and is now on tour around the UK to support the release.



The singer has today off to celebrate her special day but will return to the stage tomorrow to play an intimate concert at London’s Union Chapel.