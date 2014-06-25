Happy birthday, George Michael: See his star sign and your horoscope

Happy birthday, George Michael! As one of the world's bestselling musicians turns 51, HELLO! Online take a look at what the stars have in store for George and you…



You have had your part to play in the development of a particular drama. Your hand has held the spoon that stirred the pot. Some of the ingredients in the cauldron are there only because you added them. Nonetheless, you did not cast a spell on your own and you cannot be held fully responsible for its consequences. This gives you some potential freedom from blame, which is good. It also gives you the know-how necessary to create an antidote and keep a potential problem at bay. That is even better.



Read your horoscope for today.

George Michael rose to super stardom in the 1980s as on half of the pop band Wham!



The group sold over 25 million records between 1982 and 1986 and had six UK number one singles, including Wake Me Up before You Go-Go, before George decided that he wanted to begin to create music aimed at a different audience.



In 1987 George began work on his debut album, Faith, for which he wrote and produced all of the songs.



The album was a huge success and the singer embarked on his first solo tour in 1988. A year later, at the 1989 Grammy Awards, he won Best Album of the Year.



Over the following years the star began to shy away from the limelight, and has spoken publicly of his struggles to come out as gay, something he did not do until 1998. In 1994 after a period away from the public eye, George returned with a performance at the 1994 MTV Europe Music Awards where he sang a Jesus to a Child, dedicated to his partner who had died the previous year.



The singer has struggled with drug addiction and illness - in 2011 had to cancel his tour due to a viral infection which left him with pneumonia in an intensive care unit, and in 2013 he was airlifted to hospital following a car accident.



A patron of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, George has often released music with the proceeds going to charities.