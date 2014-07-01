Happy birthday, Debbie Harry: See her starsign and read your horoscope
Happy birthday, Debbie Harry! As the punk icon turns 69, HELLO! Online takes a look at what the stars have in store for Debbie and you…
Do we get wiser as we grow older? It's not inevitable. One thing is for sure, though, we don't get older as we grow wiser. Indeed, the more we learn about life, the more we realise that if there isn't any room for fun within it, there is something seriously unwise about all that we are doing. As the years pass by, you are growing younger, stronger and more able to identify life's true priorities. This week, you don't just want to enjoy yourself more, you need to do that! And you are about to discover that you can.
Born in 1945 in Florida, Debbie grew up in New Jersey with her adopted parents. After graduating college she moved to New York City where she worked for the BBC Radio offices for a year.
By the late 1960s Debbie was working as a back-up singer for folk bands, and in 1974 joined her first band, The Stilettos.
Debbie and her boyfriend Chris later left and formed the band Blondie, who soon became regulars at rock clubs across the city including CBGB's and Max's Kansas City.
By the late 1970s and early 1980s Blondie had huge commercial success, with hits such as Hanging on the Telephone and Atomic Bomb.
With her two-toned bleached blonde hair and distinctive features, Debbie very quickly became a punk icon, with her appearance helping the punk look to become hugely influential.
Outside of Blondie, Debbie has released five solo albums and has a long filmography which includes Videodrome and the 1988 version of Hairspray.
The 69-year-old is also a passionate philanthropist and a strong advocate for gay rights and same-sex marriage.