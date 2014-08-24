Anthea Turner reveals she's split from Dragon's Den star Richard Farleigh

Anthea Turner says she's "fine" following her split from Dragon's Den star Richard Farleigh.



In an interview with the Sunday Mirror, the former Blue Peter presenter revealed she is no longer dating Australian businessman Richard and that she is happy leading a "simple life" following a turbulent couple of years.



"I've really been through the mill over the past two years and it has been really tough," she told the newspaper. "But I'm on my own now and it's fine.



Anthea says she's happy living on her own



"I've gradually got myself happy," she added. "And I won't be letting anyone ruin it."



The 54-year-old, who was previously married to Grant Bovey before he allegedly had an affair with Zoe de Mallet Morgan, says that she is hopeful for the future.



"Things are good for me at the moment and I will make sure that I do everything I can to make sure it stays that way. Who knows what will happen. I'm hoping that something will work out.



"I want to live a simple life now. I live on my own in Surrey and I'm happy."



Australian entrepreneur Richard Farleigh



Anthea began dating Melbourne-born Richard following the breakdown of her 13-year-marriage to Grant.



The pair were first seen together in August 2013, laughing and joking together during a day out in Covent Garden.



Anthea Turner opens up about the breakdown of her 13-year marriage



Before tying the knot with property investor Grant in August 2000, Anthea was married to her manager and former DJ, Peter Powell.