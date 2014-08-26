Ben Fogle and wife Marina left 'devastated' as they lose third baby

Ben Fogle and his wife Marina have been left utterly heartbroken after losing their baby at 32 weeks.



A spokesperson for the couple, who have two kids together, confirmed the tragic news.

Marina Fogle is recovering in hospital after losing her baby at 32 weeks



"Tragically Marina and Ben Fogle have lost their precious baby at 32 weeks gestation. Marina is still in hospital," the representative said.



"They are obviously devastated and would appreciate privacy at this terrible time. They thank you for your understanding."

Ben Fogle and his wife Marina are parents to son Ludo and daughter Iona



Sadly, Marina also suffered a miscarriage before their eldest child, son Ludo, was born.



Ben, 40, and Marina married in 2006. They welcomed Ludo in 2009, followed by their daughter Iona, who was born in 2011.