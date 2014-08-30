TOWIE star James Argent 'sorry for causing worry' as broken phone creates a stir

The Only Way Is Essex star James Argent had his family and friends, co-stars and fans worried on Saturday morning, when the nation woke up to news that the 26-year-old had been reported missing.



But the search was called off and everyone was put at ease when James, best known as "Arg" on the reality TV show, was found "safe and well".





James' father said: "He's just phoned to say he had trouble with his phone and he's sorry to have caused everyone all this worry."



He told Sky News that his son is "now on his way to Blackpool".



The TOWIE star's agent Neil Dobias also confirmed the news: "I'm not sure of any of the details but he's called home and spoken to his mum. I just know that he's safe and well."



Police had earlier said they were concerned for James' welfare after he was reported missing by his family when he failed to show up to meet his agent at the airport on Friday morning ahead of a work trip to Majorca.



It seems that James may have in fact gone to the wrong airport.



Fans had begun to take to Twitter to express their concern, with terms such as "James Argent", "TOWIE" and "FindArg" quickly becoming trending topics.



TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers also expressed her worry, tweeting: "We're all worried come home @RealJamesArgent xxx."