Sofia Vergara is TV's highest paid actress for third year running

Life is sweet for Sofia Vergara who earned $37 million in the past year, making her Hollywood's highest paid TV actress according to Forbes magazine.



It's the third time in a row that the Modern Family star has topped the rankings. Her salary for the hit comedy show is $325,000 per episode – but she makes much more through lucrative advertising contracts, for products like Head & Shoulders and Diet Pepsi.







Sofia Vergara is making millions and also has a hot new beau



The sultry Colombian beauty even earned more than her male counterpart Ashton Kutcher. He topped the actors' list with pay of $26 million between June 2013 and June 2014.



Sofia has also recently started dating True Blood actor Joe Manganiello following the end of her engagement to Nick Loeb. The 42-year-old posted snaps of their Labour Day weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico showing why the new romance has put such a spring in her step.



During their break, the duo enjoyed a couples massage in their presidential suite and a private dinner on the beach.



Joe, 37, has already met her mother and stepfather over dinner in Miami. He then helped make her birthday extra special, with the TV favourite posting a picture of herself, with an arm draped around him blowing out candles on her cake.



The 6ft 3in hunk, who will reprise his role as a stripper in comedy Magic Mike 2, has other ways of treating his lady. He has admitted that he "practises" his dance moves on the stunning Colombian belle





He added that he had had his eye on Sofía long before they started dating in the summer.



"We had talked, I guess, or kinda bumped into each other but we didn't start dating until she was single," the True Blood star told E! News of his and Sofía's meeting at the White House Correspondents Dinner in May.



"She had a boyfriend at that time, so I probably could've gotten into a fight for doing that. I'm not trying to start a fight at the White House."