Ryan Gosling's parents and older sister visit his and Eva Mendes' new baby daughter

Ryan Gosling's parents and older sister made an all-important visit on Wednesday afternoon – to meet the star and his girlfriend Eva Mendes' newborn baby daughter.



Arriving at Eva's Los Angeles home, Ryan's mum Donna carried a pink tote – no doubt filled with presents for her baby grandchild.



The actor's sister Mandi carried a box filled with clothes and a shopping bag as the family arrived to greet the new addition, who according to reports was born on Friday.

Ryan, 33, shares a close relationship with his mum, having taken her to many red carpet events. He and 40-year-old Eva attended his mother's college graduation together in 2012.



The couple, who met on the set of their movie Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, announced their pregnancy in July when they surprised fans around the world by revealing that Eva was indeed seven months pregnant.



The new parents, who keep their relationship out of the limelight, were said to be "over the moon" about becoming parents.



"They literally could not be more excited," a source said at the time.

The stunning couple have always been very discreet about their relationship and are yet to be photographed together this year.



It was only last March that Eva spoke for the first time about her other half, calling him "the best".



Talking about their second collaboration, Lost River, which was Ryan's directorial debut, Eva said: "(Ryan) really created the most beautiful, collaborative, creative atmosphere on set. I know I'm biased. He's the best, he's the best."



Ryan has always been open about his desire to start a family. He previously said: "I'd like to be making babies but I'm not, so I'm making movies.



"When someone comes along, I don't think I'll be able to do both and I'm fine with that. I'll make movies until I make babies."