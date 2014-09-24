Celebrity birthdays: Victoria Pendleton turns 34
Victoria Pendleton was born in 1980 to two cycling fans, so it was no wonder she would go on to become a cycle star herself.
The 2012 London Olympics gold medal winner first began her career after university, when in 2001 she tooke part in the British National Track Championships. She won bronze and three silver medals, and later qualified for the 2002 Commonwealth Games.
By 2004 she had finished sixth in the time trials at the Sydney Olympics, and then in 2005 won her first major title at the 2005 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - becoming only the third British woman to win it in 40 years.
EXCLUSIVE: VICTORIA PENDLETON ON LIFE AFTER CYCLING
By 2008, Victoria was one of Britain's cycling stars, winning gold at the Beijing Olympics for Team GB.
The highlight of Victoria's career was in 2012 when she entered the London Olympics as one of the country's favourite to win medals. In the end she won gold in the keirin but was controversially relegated from the sprint, leaving her with a silver medal.
The London Olympics were Victoria's last races professionally, and she has since gone on to help the BBC with sports commentary.
The 34-year-old has also taken part in the hugely successful BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, and made a guest appearance on ITV soap Emmerdale.
In 2013 Victoria married Scott Gardner.
