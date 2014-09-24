Amber Rose files for divorce from Wiz Khalifa

Model Amber Rose has filed for divorce from her husband of one year, Wiz Khalifa.



The news comes less than two weeks after Amber shared a snap of her and Wiz from their wedding day, captioned: "Happy 27th Birthday. I'll love u forever ... Hope this year is an amazing one for u sweetheart."



The documents which were filed on Monday cite irreconcilable differences, and the 30-year-old Amber is also seeking full custody of the couple's 19-month-old son, Sebastian.





TMZ broke the news, and also revealed that sources have confirmed the split is bitter.



On Tuesday, Amber cryptically tweeted: "Reliving that moment over and over and over……smh.", while on Sunday, Wiz wrote on the social media site: "There are no mistakes."



He added on Monday, "Everyone deserves to be loved… Embracing the things that make you you will in turn make others better… Nothing but positive energy."



Amber and Wiz married in July 2013, and in August 2014 Amber shared snaps of their happy day on Instagram.

"Today was the day we said our vows before God and our Family," wrote Amber of a picture which showed the newlyweds and their baby son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, who was four months old at the time.



She added: "I knew as soon as I met u, u were the one for me sweetheart. Happy 1 year anniversary @mistercap and many more to come❤."



Wiz, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, returned his wife's complimentary posts by sharing a photo of Amber on their special day and captioning it, "Happy Anniversary beautiful . @muvarosebud."



The 26-year-old hip hop star popped the question in March 2012, after dating Amber for about a year.