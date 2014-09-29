﻿

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin: Best moments from their magical Venetian wedding

The star who avoided the ultimate commitment for two decades has now married in spectacular style. With an exquisitely photogenic bride and stunning Venice as the setting George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin's wedding had all the glamour and pizzaz we've come to expect from one of his movies.

An A-list cast of guests including Matt Damon, Cindy Crawford, Bono, Emily Blunt, Ellen Barkin and Bill Murray added to the excitement felt in one of Europe's most romantic cities as they were chauffeured between venues by waterboats.

george-clooney-9-VIEW GALLERY

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin's unforgettable wedding took place in Venice


Guests enjoyed a pre-wedding party at the Belmond Cipriani before moving on to the seven-star Aman Canal Grande on Saturday for an intensely romantic sunset ceremony.

Friends and family were reportedly each given a framed photo of the couple to take home, and a letter which read: "We're both so glad you're here. You’ve come a long way so we'll make it worth the trip. Thanks for being here. It means the world to us."

