Sarah Silverman jokingly insults boyfriend Michael Sheen's ex Kate Beckinsale

Sarah Silverman insulted her boyfriend Michael Sheen's ex-girlfriend Kate Beckinsale on the internet, but it was all firmly tongue in cheek. The 43-year-old comedienne shared a picture on Instagram of Kate looking stunning at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, with her pulling a funny face next to a TV screen. She captioned the image: "I can't believe my boyfriend ever dated this PIG."



Shortly afterwards the funnywoman, who began dating Michael at the beginning of the year, set the record straight after fans thought her tweet was out of line.



"My last tweet may have seemed mean but it's not bc 1) it's HILARIOUS 2) Kate told me to tweet it 3) she's funnier than all y'all xo ," wrote the 43-year-old.



Sarah told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show that, instead of being jealous of her partner's beautiful ex – one of the world's "most physically beautiful women" who is now married to director Len Wiseman – she feels all the luckier to have him.



"No it's more like, 'Look at all these beautiful women and he loves me.' It's more like that, like 'Wow!'"

The pretty brunette added of Kate: "I love her. She's hilarious... She's really really cool. They're really funny together."



Michael, who played Tony Blair in The Queen and picked up an OBE from the monarch herself in 2009, has also dated actress Rachel McAdams.



Sarah and Michael's relationship has set tongues wagging – with rumours swirling that the pair are to wed.



The former Saturday Night Live star was quick to put the record straight, once again putting her witty sense of humour into action.

"Why do we have to get the government involved in our love? It's weird!" she quipped, referring to the question of making their romance oficial.



Sarah did put her humour to one side when she opened up about the dilemma of having a baby. She said: "I have always been baby crazy...I'm going through such a crisis in that way because my whole life I've been like, 'Ah, I'm not ready, I'm not ready, I love kids but someday'. And now it's like, I'm 43 and I still don't feel ready!



"It's such a huge decision. How do people make this decision so fast like it's nothing? It's your whole life!"