Francisco Franco and Miriam Guisasola divorce

December 17, 2014 - 09:54 GMT hellomagazine.com Francisco Franco and Miriam Guisasola are divorcing after 13 years together Francisco Franco, the son of the Duchess of Franco and the late Marquis of Villaverde, and his wife Miriam Guisasola are to divorce, the couple have confirmed to HOLA!, HELLO!'s sister publication.The Spanish aristocrat married Miriam, his second wife, in 2001 after the birth of their two children, a 20-year-old son named Alvaro, 20, and daughter Miriam, 18. Francisco Franco and Miriam Guisasola are to divorce after 14 years of marriage Both also have children from previous relationships – Miriam has a son, while he is father to Francisco and Juan Jose, whose mother is his ex-wife Maria Suelves. For some time now the marriage has been reported to be in trouble, with rumours of a crisis reaching fever pitch earlier this year in spring. It is thought that Francisco, who became 11th Marquis of Villaverde on the death of his father, appeared to be trying to save the union. Sadly those efforts seem to have failed. The couple have never commented, choosing to keep their relationship out of the public eye. It is believed that divorce proceedings are currently under way.