Sheridan Smith and Greg Wood confirm their romance by getting matching tattoos

Actors Sheridan Smith and Greg Wood appear to have put a stamp on their relationship – the pair were spotted getting body inkings together last week in a step that says their relationship is here to last. Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps star Sheridan and Hollyoaks actor Greg showed that love is definitely in the air as she was even seen with a ring on her engagement finger.



The pair arrived hand-in-hand at a tattoo parlour in Notting Hill on Thursday, when the BAFTA and NTA-winning actress flashed a silver sparkler on her engagement finger. The engagement is, however, yet to be confirmed.





According to reports, the dedicated duo designed their own "All In" pair of aces, which Sheridan had inked on her ribs and Greg on his upper arm. Sheridan, 33, had the poignant words "Gregory's Girl" written above a card in the suit of hearts while Greg, who is best known for his role as Trevor Royle in the popular teen soap, opted for the sweet words "My Sheri Amour".



The couple are said to have struck up a bond after exchanging a series of messages on Twitter last November. They were first seen together at Liverpool's Smugglers Cove restaurant in January and made their relationship public when 36-year-old Greg accompanied Sheridan to the National Television Awards in London, where the actress scooped her Best Drama Performance accolade.





Greg, who is currently going through a divorce, had previously denied the romance, writing on social media: "I am single, my ex and I separated last summer and are currently going through a divorce".



The actor ended his marriage when he moved out of the Stockport family home last year. He has three children with his wife Catherine - two daughters and a four-year-old son.