Exclusive: Tamara Ecclestone throws lavish party for daughter Sophia's first birthday

Tamara Ecclestone's daughter Sophia was made to feel like a little princess as she celebrated her first birthday in style. Her party took place in a "pink palace" marquee and the 30 guests were greeted by a four foot castle cake with the centrepiece being a large numerical '1' festooned with dozens of pale-pink roses.



Tamara and her husband, property developer Jay Rutland, chose to decorate the marquee with pictures documenting Sophia's first year, while a giant portrait of the birthday girl looking down on the 30 guests hung from the centre of the ceiling.

Tamara and one-year-old Sophia with Bernie and Slavica Ecclestone





"We got her a Cavalier King Charles spaniel called Lady and a Build-a-Bear, which Jay and I recorded our voices in, so she can keep it forever," Tamara told HELLO! which this week has exclusive pictures from inside the party.



Tamara's father Bernie attended the celebrations, where children were entertained by a zebra foal, three lambs and two miniature Shetland ponies.



"I'm proud of my daughters and what beautiful granddaughters they have produced. And we are soon to be more," he said, referring to daughter Petra's pregnancy.



"We are lucky." Tamara said of the day: "I just think it’s nice for a girl to have a memory of a fairy princess party. One is such an incredible milestone."



Her mother Slavica said, "Tamara is such a hands-on mother, she likes to do everything for her - I'm hardly needed."



