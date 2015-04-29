Mick Jagger remembers late partner L'Wren Scott on her birthday

Mick Jagger remembered his late partner L'Wren Scott on Tuesday - the day that would have been her 51st birthday. The Rolling Stone posted a black-and-white photograph on Twitter of a youthful L'Wren sitting down, her long legs revealed under a short skirt. "Remembering L'Wren on her birthday," wrote Mick alongside the picture.



Just over a year has gone by since L'Wren took her own life at her Manhattan apartment. The Utah-born designer's suicide shocked many, including her musician partner of 13 years Mick.

"I am still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way," the 71-year-old said in a statement at the time. "We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves.



"She had great presence and her talent was much admired, not least by me," he added. "I have been touched by the tributes that people have paid to her, and also the personal messages of support that I have received. I will never forget her, Mick."





Earlier this year, Mick honoured L'Wren's memory by donating a three-year scholarship to Central Saint Martins fashion school in her name.



From October, the legacy will be an award for one MA student each year to cover fees and part of their living expenses.





"I am very grateful to receive this extremely generous scholarship package, gifted by Mick Jagger in L'Wren Scott's name," Fabio Piras, course director of the MA fashion program at CSM, told WWD.



"Our students sacrifice much to take up this course and work extremely hard when they are here," he added. "I am proud of the fact that this course continues to be recognised as a major contributor to the future of the global fashion industry."