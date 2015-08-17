Lisa Vanderpump talks about rumored new 'RHOBH' castmate Erika Jayne By Alex Cramer

Season 6 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is already filming, and while Kim Richards and Brandi Glanville may be off the show, HELLO! US has the scoop on how the newest cast member, Erika Jayne, is fitting in with the rest of the famously contentious cast. Lisa Vanderpump spoke out on what it’s like to work with Erika, and also gave us her feelings on ex-castmates Kim and Brandi.



"She's risqué but she has a great head on her shoulders," Lisa says of pop singer Erika Photo: Getty Images

Erika, of course, is a pop singer best known for her chart topping hits “Rollercoaster”, “Stars” and “Crazy” as well as her sexy music videos. “She's funny and she’s risqué and she’s naughty and her videos are... you know! But she also has a great head on her shoulders, but you know what, I’m not supposed to talk about her,” the Vanderpump Rules star told us as she hosted the American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards at her West Hollywood restaurant Pump.

“I like her very much. She’s a fun girl with a story to tell. I can’t tell you whether she’s in the cast. If she was in the cast, I think hypothetically she’d be a great addition, but I’m not allowed to say that.” (While that may not be an official confirmation, we did witness Erika filming scenes with the rest of the Housewives, including engaging in a discussion with Kyle Richards.)



HELLO! US spotted Erika shooting scenes for season 6 Photo: Getty Images

Of course, with the addition of a new cast member comes with the subtraction of 2 others, Brandi and Kim, who will not be returning for the next season of the show. Lisa spoke about both women, including Kim and her struggle to maintain her sobriety. “Well, I’m sorry that Kim’s not here because of the situation. That’s the thing, I think her sobriety is more important than any reality show and I think a lot of people recognize that fact and that’s why she’s not in this season.”

As for her opinion on Brandi, with whom she had some vicious fights in earlier seasons, Lisa chose to be diplomatic. “With Brandi, listen, I have no problem with her. I don’t really think about her much. I would have invited her today because it’s a dog event and we bonded over dogs.”