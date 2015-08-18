Nick Gordon breaks his silence following Bobbi Kristina Brown's death

Nick Gordon has broken his silence following the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown. The 22-year-old took to Twitter for the first time since Bobbi Kristina's passing, according to Extra. "I look at our pics sometimes it makes me smile sometime I cry @REALbkBrown #happymemories," Nick wrote. "I'm so happy/blessed that I had @REALbkBrown in my life. I will always & forever love you."



Nick's Twitter account is currently set to private and his tweets are not visible to the public.

Nick Gordon has spoken out following Bobbi Kristina's death





Bobbi Kristina was just 22 when she died on 26 July. Her funeral was held in Georgia on 1 August, and a second ceremony was held several days later when she was laid to rest next to her late mother Whitney Houston in Westfield, New Jersey.



Nick, who dated Bobbi Kristina before her death, was not welcome at either service. His mother, Michele Gordon, told People that her son chose to honour Bobbi Kristina at the beach.



"Nick went to the beach with me on Friday during the services," she said. "He said the beach was always their favourite place to go, so he decided that he would honour her at a place that they both loved."

It is no secret that Nick has a contentious relationship with Bobbi Kristina's family. Prior to her death, a $40million lawsuit was brought against Nick by Bobbi Kristina's conservators accusing him of domestic abuse and stealing her money. After her passing, a 13-page amendment complaint was filed, which also alleged wrongful death.



"The passing of Bobbi Kristina is devastating to Nick and our family," Nick's mother said in a statement to NBC News after the tragedy. "Nick loved and cared for Krissi deeply, and he has suffered greatly each and every day they've been apart.



"Nick and our family are in mourning, and we ask that you respect our privacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with both the Houstons and the Browns during this difficult time."