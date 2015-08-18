Hilaria Baldwin reveals her yoga, workout and diet secrets By Jordi Lippe

Hilaria Baldwin has never been one to shy away from posting pictures online, even showing off her bump progress when she was pregnant with her second child Rafael Thomas. So when people suggested a C-section was the reason her body looked so good after giving birth, the yoga instructor took to Instagram again showing a close up of her stomach.

"I didn't feel like it would be a full journey if I didn't document my belly afterwards," Hilaria tells HELLO!. "The whole idea was I'm not going to hide my belly while I'm pregnant because it's nothing to be ashamed of. And there's nothing to be ashamed of post partum either."

Hilaria proudly showed off her stomach after giving birth to her second child Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Now, almost 2 months after welcoming her new bundle of joy, the 31-year-old reveals to us the secret to getting and staying in shape. "I don't workout as much as I used to because I don't have time," says the brunette beauty. "I generally do a ballet barre class Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings and then I'll jog for about 30 minutes a couple of times a week." She adds that her newfound love of jogging has even rubbed off on her husband, actor Alec Baldwin. "Post baby I started jogging and he started accompanying me. That was really great for him."

The yoga teacher tries to take a barre class three days a week Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Along with her barre classes and jogging, the mom-of-2 relies on her go-to sport of choice: yoga. "I try to do yoga every day," she adds. "Most days I'm active, which includes running after a toddler."

But, being a busy mom, Hilaria understands the difficulty of finding time for working out and gives some suggestions on how to make the most out of a packed schedule. "If people don't have the time and are looking to do something, then focus on ab work," she notes. "If you're going to focus on one part of your body, focus on your stomach, then everything extends from there. Your arms and your legs follow your abs."

And if you only have time for one yoga move, Hilaria suggests doing a low lunge to open up your hip flexors. "People sit at desks all day so their hip flexors tend to be tight," she explains. "Put one knee behind you on the floor like you're proposing, and push your hips forward. Place your hands on your front knee if you can. Hold for five long breaths, switch sides and do the same."

The yoga instructor often shows off her skills on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

In terms of eating, the yogi admits she does maintain a healthy diet. "I do believe you are what you eat," says Hilaria. "I'm addicted to feeling good. I try to think of the whole experience, not just putting the food in your mouth." So, what does a typical day of meals look like for the new mom? "For breakfast I'll have granola and hemp milk. Then I'll go a get a smoothie made with blueberries, mango, almond milk, peanut butter and kale," she shares. "Then we'll have sandwiches for lunch with tempeh and for dinner a piece of fish with some vegetables or lentils."

Of course, Hilaria says she does have some guilty pleasures, like indulging in a glass of wine "here and there". She also swears by Coconut Bliss non-dairy ice cream. "There's one called 'Dark Chocolate' and it makes your hair curl its so good."

Hilaria documented her pregnancy Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

While the Spanish-born beauty hopes to share her knowledge and passion for living a healthy lifestyle with others in a new book she's writing, it seems it's already rubbing off on her famous husband. "When Alec and I are together he eats really well and he exercises," Hilaria explains. "When we eat at home, he tends to eat well with me. When we first started dating he lost like 40 pounds. It's up to him, just like it's up to anybody."

Alec along with his wife and two children Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

And just as she is shedding the weight from baby number 2, Hilaria reveals that she and Alec are hoping for more children. "I think 3 is a good number, but we'll see," she concludes. "We haven't planned or not planned for the last 2; we kind of let them come. I think there is definitely one more in the future, then we'll see after that. I want to stick with these 2 for a little bit, but not wait too long."